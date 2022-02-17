Arsenal is the club that has the most interest in Barcelona star

Sergi Roberto appears close to an exit from Barcelona and he could end up at Arsenal.

The full-back has an expiring contract at Camp Nou and still hasn’t signed a new one.

The club had been keen to keep him and even offered him a deal, but it seems they are no longer interested in that.

Fichajes.net says there is no offer on the table right now for him to sign, suggesting that he is likely to leave the club.

The report then claims that he is of interest to several clubs on the continent, but Arsenal is his most serious suitor at the moment.

The Gunners could make good use of his experience in Mikel Arteta’s dressing room as the Spaniard expects to lose more players in the next transfer window.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will meet his salary demands and if they would consider him a starter if he moves to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 30, Roberto is probably looking for his last professional football club in Europe.

Arsenal shouldn’t be thinking about signing him after watching veterans struggle at the club recently.

We have focused on signing much younger players in recent transfer windows, and that should continue in the summer.

Roberto will unlikely play ahead of our current options, so it makes little sense to add him to the squad at the Emirates.