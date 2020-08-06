Arsenal is the favoured club for target that Manchester United also wants

Gabriel Magalhaes wants to join Arsenal after being impressed by the club’s proposal after he held talks with them.

The Brazilian defender is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment after his fine showings for Lille in France and in Europe.

The French club has already agreed to sell him this summer, and there is no shortage of takers.

He has held talks with a number of teams and he has chosen Arsenal as the team that he wants to join after he held talks with the club, according to GetfootballnewsFrance.

The talks with the Gunners was reportedly held this week, and it left the Brazilian impressed enough to decide that he will join them among other teams.

Everton, Manchester United and Napoli are the other teams looking to sign him this summer as well.

Sun Sports claims that Manchester United are not giving up on signing him and the Red Devils remain intent on beating Arsenal to his signature.

Mikel Arteta will want to improve his defence in the transfer window, as that has been a problem spot for his team for much of his tenure so far.

Gabriel is just 22 and the Brazilian will benefit from being managed by Arteta who has been good with young players so far.