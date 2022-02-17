Arsenal is the latest Premier League club to show an interest in Napoli star

Arsenal has become the latest club to show an interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard is having a fine season in Naples and his form is one of the reasons the Neapolitans are in the race for the Italian league title.

Ruiz has been on the radar of several clubs even in England, including Manchester United and Newcastle United.

However, Sports Witness says Arsenal’s interest in his signature is the latest one.

The Gunners did little in the last transfer window and would target more players in the summer.

Ruiz could also be open to a move by then and it remains to be seen if he would choose to move to England instead of a return to Spain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are eagerly expecting the summer transfer window when we would add some impressive players to our squad.

Ruiz is an exciting talent to think about and the Spaniard will do well under Mikel Arteta.

In Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, we have two top-class players in our midfield at the moment.

However, the addition of Ruiz will probably bring more quality and experience into the squad.

It would be interesting to see if we can pull off this transfer.