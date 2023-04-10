Arsenal is the most serious contender for Serie A star

Arsenal has been named as the most serious contender for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the midfielder runs down his contract at Lazio.

The Serbian has been one of Europe’s finest players in his position at the Italian club and would be out of contract at the end of next season.

This puts him in a position to make the best decision on his future and it seems he would leave Lazio.

Several clubs are interested in his signature and Arsenal is keen to win the race.

Mikel Arteta’s side is already working on their summer plans and a report on Sport Witness reveals they are his most serious suitors at the moment.

The report claims Arsenal is determined to add him to the squad at the Emirates and the Serbian could choose them over the likes of Juventus.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders around and he will do a superb job for us if we add him to our squad.

The Serbian has had a great time in Italy and will adapt easily to the Premier League because he is now a very experienced player.

But that does not mean it will be easy for us to seal the deal and Lazio could ask for a huge fee.