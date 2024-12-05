‘Arsenal is the new Stoke City’ Pundit compares Arsenal to Tony Pulis team

Dimitar Berbatov observed Arsenal’s performance against Manchester United and likened the Gunners to Tony Pulis’ Stoke City, renowned for their effectiveness with set pieces. The former Manchester United striker made the comparison after Arsenal’s set-piece routines played a crucial role in their victory.
Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has become highly efficient in exploiting set pieces, causing significant problems for their opponents. In the match against United, Arsenal raised the tempo in the second half, and their carefully rehearsed set-piece strategies paid off, resulting in two goals. Despite United’s preparations to defend against such tactics, they struggled to contain Arsenal’s well-executed routines.
Berbatov emphasised the unique physicality of the Premier League in his comments, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “Probably the Premier League is the only league in the world where you have so many players around the goalkeeper, pushing, shoving, making chaos. Normally, it is going to be a foul. Not here. You need to be strong. And that’s probably why he (Ruben Amorim) was watching from the side, he was like, ‘What is going on with my keeper?’ You need to work on that. As we joke, Arsenal is the new Stoke City, right? Depending on set-pieces, which can give you the win, as it was today.”
Arsenal’s dedication to refining set-piece plays during training sessions is evident in their performances, and it has become a defining aspect of their strategy. While this strength has rattled opponents, it also underscores the need for Arsenal to diversify their methods of scoring. Maintaining their effectiveness in set pieces remains crucial, but the team must ensure they are not overly reliant on this approach to secure victories.
Berbatov’s remarks highlight how Arsenal’s current approach sets them apart, evoking memories of a bygone era when Stoke City’s physical dominance and set-piece prowess made them formidable.
Berbatov’s right, and it’s not at all pretty, but we don’t have the thuggery of Pullis’ teams. I have noticed that we’re very careful not to foul the keeper now, and don’t grapple back with defenders.
I have observed it too, seems a converted effort have been put in how we conduct ourselves in the opposition box
He loved it when Man United would destroy us every season due to our weak mentality back in the day.
The good old days where we had turned into weak weeping boys to the Top team. When we were all cute, pretty and weak is when they loved us.
It worked last night , but tony pulis called he wants his team back from 2001 .
That’s the problem with a safety first manager ,no chance with the league this year continuing playing like that for the remainder of the season .
It shouldn’t be our plan A and plan B we need to be better than that to win something big, which is what this team should be doing.
Reggie we have a plan c now, we can score with our butts!!!!
I totally agree with everything you stated. With the team that we have, if Arteta were to let them run without the reins, we could win it this time around. Just saying….
From a former spurs and united man, I wouldn’t expect anything else.
Winning is the name of the game!
Great is the team that can win with different options: from the smooth-flowing against Sporting to the “buttockers” against United!
If Arsenal played all-smooth and lost or even draw, Amorim would say “Arsenal came to play, we came to win”, same words when his Sporting team beat Arsenal with a very late goal in Lisbon