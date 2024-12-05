‘Arsenal is the new Stoke City’ Pundit compares Arsenal to Tony Pulis team

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has become highly efficient in exploiting set pieces, causing significant problems for their opponents. In the match against United, Arsenal raised the tempo in the second half, and their carefully rehearsed set-piece strategies paid off, resulting in two goals. Despite United’s preparations to defend against such tactics, they struggled to contain Arsenal’s well-executed routines.

Berbatov emphasised the unique physicality of the Premier League in his comments, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “Probably the Premier League is the only league in the world where you have so many players around the goalkeeper, pushing, shoving, making chaos. Normally, it is going to be a foul. Not here. You need to be strong. And that’s probably why he (Ruben Amorim) was watching from the side, he was like, ‘What is going on with my keeper?’ You need to work on that. As we joke, Arsenal is the new Stoke City, right? Depending on set-pieces, which can give you the win, as it was today.”

Arsenal’s dedication to refining set-piece plays during training sessions is evident in their performances, and it has become a defining aspect of their strategy. While this strength has rattled opponents, it also underscores the need for Arsenal to diversify their methods of scoring. Maintaining their effectiveness in set pieces remains crucial, but the team must ensure they are not overly reliant on this approach to secure victories.

Berbatov’s remarks highlight how Arsenal’s current approach sets them apart, evoking memories of a bygone era when Stoke City’s physical dominance and set-piece prowess made them formidable.