“Arsenal is the perfect place” Mariona Caldentey on why she’s joined Arsenal Women

Mariona Caldentey has signed with Arsenal Women. So, after all the speculation and rumours, it’s official—she’s now our new No. 8!

One might wonder why she chose to join Arsenal, leaving Barcelona Femeni, a renowned Champions League winning women’s club in European football. In her initial remarks upon joining the Arsenal family, the World Cup winner, Champions League winner, and Liga F winner expressed her desire for a fresh challenge and her belief that Arsenal was the ideal destination.

She mentioned the progress that the Arsenal Women’s team is making, both on and off the pitch, and expressed her desire to be a part of their ongoing journey.

“This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place. I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing – on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there’s a strong mentality building here,” said Caldentey in her first interview on Arsenal.com.

From the comments above, it’s clear that Caldentey is really passionate; undoubtedly she is ready to light up the Emirates Stadium. She joins Arsenal after 10 years with FC Barcelona, and during that time she has won 25 titles! Mariona made 302 appearances for Barcelona in total, scoring 114 goals. At international level, she has scored 26 goals in 72 matches for Spain and she was part of the squad that won the the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, in Australia & New Zealand, and the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League 2023/24.

Mariona could be the missing piece of the jigsaw that Arsenal need to finally solve their goal-scoring woes..

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….