Arsenal is the Premier League favourite to land in-form striker

Arsenal finds itself in a competitive race with several clubs for the signature of Victor Osimhen at the conclusion of this season. The Nigerian striker has become a highly sought-after player in European football, showcasing exceptional form during his time at Napoli.

Osimhen has confirmed his departure from Napoli in the upcoming summer, and Arsenal is actively pursuing the opportunity to secure his services. Despite interest from other top clubs such as PSG and Chelsea, a crucial factor in Osimhen’s decision-making process is a preference for joining a club that participates in the Champions League.

Sport Witness reports that Osimhen is unlikely to consider a move to a club not playing in the Champions League, which could rule out a potential transfer to Chelsea. As a result, Arsenal emerges as the favoured Premier League team to secure his signature at the end of the current term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen will be a huge upgrade to our current attackers and he has proven in a strong league like Serie A that he is a clinical striker.

We create so many chances in every game and the Nigerian will score even more than he is doing at Napoli now.

But we must be worried about PSG’s interest because they have the money to add him to their group.

