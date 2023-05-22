Arsenal is thinking about Declan Rice alternatives

Arsenal is keen to sign Declan Rice at the end of this season and the Englishman will most certainly leave West Ham in the summer.
The Hammers believe he will truly not sign a new deal and will hope to make the most money from his departure.
Arsenal wants to be his next home, but Mikel Arteta’s side recognises they are not the only club interested in a move for him.
Whilst remaining confident they will win the race for his signature, The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal is also targeting alternatives to the midfielder.
It claims the Gunners could move for one of Ruben Neves, Moises Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi if they fail to land Rice.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League this season and he will do well on our books.
However, the other alternatives the report mentioned are players who can also do well for us and we can trust them to impress as well.
The key thing is for us to have the money to spend because none of these players will come cheap and we will have to outspend our rivals to secure a high quality midfielder.
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first clip where Alfie and Rob predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I would actually go for Caicedo first, not Rice. Caicedo has versatility and a higher ceiling than Rice. Sorry but no way should Arsenal pay 90 million or more for a DM. Plenty of other fish in the sea who can do a job for us.
We need at least two top midfielders if we are going to kick, or even consolidate top 4 next season. If Xhaka goes we only have Odegaard and Partey of any proven quality in midfield. Viera is lightweight and simply not good enough IMO. ESR, who knows where his future lies? Elneny a great servant of the club but not good enough. Sambi is gone if we can find a buyer and Patino is also on the way out. Jorghino is OK, but OK is not good enough but we may have to do.
We don’t necessarily have to spend more than other teams in order to remain competitive.
We only have to outsmart them in scouting and recruitment.
I am very sure Brighton will not miss caicedo if they sell him. They will surely get a cheaper and probably better alternative.
Arteta’s recruitment has bn terrible especially in the midfield. Viera and Lokonga were over priced and none deserve to be a backup player @ arsenal
One season flash in the pan. Europa League for you at best next season
Rice stays, count on it
TFFT ,you can keep him buddy to help you scramble out of relegation once again .
I just hope we don’t spend the whole summer chasing Rice, putting low bid after low bid in and then having to panic buy as the transfer window closes. Put in a reasonable bid early on and if rejected move on to other targets. Personally I would like to see Caciedo signed.