Arsenal is thinking about Declan Rice alternatives

Arsenal is keen to sign Declan Rice at the end of this season and the Englishman will most certainly leave West Ham in the summer.

The Hammers believe he will truly not sign a new deal and will hope to make the most money from his departure.

Arsenal wants to be his next home, but Mikel Arteta’s side recognises they are not the only club interested in a move for him.

Whilst remaining confident they will win the race for his signature, The Daily Mail reveals Arsenal is also targeting alternatives to the midfielder.

It claims the Gunners could move for one of Ruben Neves, Moises Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi if they fail to land Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League this season and he will do well on our books.

However, the other alternatives the report mentioned are players who can also do well for us and we can trust them to impress as well.

The key thing is for us to have the money to spend because none of these players will come cheap and we will have to outspend our rivals to secure a high quality midfielder.

