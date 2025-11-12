Arsenal is thinking about offering a new deal to in-form star

Leandro Trossard has seen his salary improve following the summer review, as Arsenal sought to reward the Belgian forward for his increasing influence and consistency within the squad. Over recent seasons, he has become one of the club’s most dependable performers, contributing regularly to the team’s attacking play and earning the trust of both his manager and supporters alike.

Mikel Arteta continues to regard Trossard as a vital component of his tactical setup, appreciating his versatility, work ethic and composure in front of goal. The attacker has consistently fought for his place in the starting eleven and has never shied away from competition, proving his worth through dedication and professionalism.

Arsenal Considering a Contract Extension

According to Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are now contemplating the prospect of extending Trossard’s current contract. His existing deal runs until 2028, which still provides the club with considerable security regarding his future. Nevertheless, such discussions reflect the Gunners’ intention to acknowledge his continued impact and ensure that his long-term future remains tied to the Emirates Stadium.

Plettenberg reports that the club’s hierarchy has been particularly impressed by Trossard’s ongoing contributions in key fixtures. His ability to influence games from a variety of attacking positions has made him a valuable asset, especially in a team that relies heavily on fluidity and adaptability in the final third.

A Trusted Figure Within the Squad

Despite the arrival of several attacking reinforcements during the summer, Trossard has maintained his place as a central figure in the squad. His intelligent movement, technical precision and unselfish play have allowed him to outperform many of his teammates in similar roles. Far from being overshadowed, he continues to enhance his reputation as one of Arsenal’s most consistent and effective forwards.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Trossard’s experience and professionalism also serve as an important influence within the dressing room. His presence provides guidance and stability to younger players adapting to the demands of Premier League football. As Arsenal continue their pursuit of major honours under Arteta, Trossard’s commitment and quality are likely to ensure he remains a crucial part of the club’s long-term ambitions.

