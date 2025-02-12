Arsenal is thinking about signing an €85m striker from Italy

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Marcus Thuram as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Gunners are in the market for a new goalscorer, as Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have struggled to find the back of the net consistently. While both attackers are good players, Arsenal is seeking more from their frontline and is now considering replacing at least one of them.

Havertz has had more opportunities in the number nine role, but he has been far from the prolific goalscorer the club needs. Despite his technical quality and versatility, Havertz has not been able to deliver the goals Arsenal requires to maintain their push for success across competitions.

As a result, the club is exploring options to bring in a proven striker. Several names are on their radar, including Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak, with both players reportedly on the club’s shortlist. However, Arsenal has continued to expand their search and is keeping tabs on other potential targets.

The latest name to be linked with a move to North London is Thuram. The French forward has been in superb form since joining Inter Milan and played a key role in their Serie A title triumph last season. This term, Thuram’s performances have only enhanced his reputation, as he continues to impress in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Arsenal believes that Thuram could be the ideal fit for their squad next season, with his combination of strength, skill, and goal-scoring ability catching the attention of Mikel Arteta’s team. According to a report by Sport Witness, Inter Milan values the 27-year-old at €85 million, a fee that Arsenal could be willing to meet if Thuram is seen as their primary striker target.

Thuram has long been considered one of the top strikers in Europe, and his arrival in London could significantly bolster Arsenal’s attacking options. With his ability to lead the line and score goals at the highest level, he could prove to be a key addition to the Gunners’ squad in the coming seasons.

As the transfer window continues, Arsenal’s pursuit of Thuram could intensify, and it remains to be seen if they are willing to meet Inter’s asking price for the forward.