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Arsenal is thinking about their target’s injury record

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tino Livramento has emerged as one of Arsenal’s primary transfer targets ahead of the summer window, as the club prepares for potential changes within its squad, including the possible departure of Ben White. The Gunners are keen to introduce fresh options, particularly at right back, and Livramento has been under close observation for several months.

The English full-back has established himself as one of the more accomplished players in his position within the Premier League. His performances have attracted significant interest, and Arsenal are understood to believe he would be a strong addition to their squad. However, Newcastle United are not inclined to part ways with one of its key players, as they remain committed to retaining its top talent.

Arsenal’s Continued Pursuit

Despite Newcastle’s reluctance, Arsenal are expected to persist in their efforts to secure Livramento’s signature. The club are confident in its ability to test Newcastle’s resolve and is likely to continue monitoring the situation closely as the transfer window approaches.

Newcastle’s stance reflects their broader ambition to remain competitive by holding on to their most valuable assets. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to diminish, given their desire to strengthen in a crucial area of the pitch.

Concerns Over Fitness

While Livramento’s quality is not in doubt, some concerns could influence Arsenal’s decision-making. According to Football365, the player’s injury record has raised doubts within the club, particularly following multiple fitness issues during the current campaign.

Arsenal are cautious about committing significant resources to a player who may struggle with availability over the course of a demanding season. Although Livramento is widely regarded as one of the top performers in the league when fully fit, his injury history presents a potential risk.

As a result, Arsenal must carefully weigh his undeniable talent against the uncertainty surrounding his fitness before making a final decision on whether to proceed with a move.

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