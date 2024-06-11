Arsenal is too much of a rival to Man City for them to sell key player

Julian Alvarez is the latest Manchester City star rumoured to be considering a move to Arsenal this summer.

Since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, Arsenal has set its sights on several players from the Etihad, having already secured signings like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Premier League champions.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has emerged as City’s main challenger, coming close to clinching the league title on both occasions.

This positions the Gunners as direct rivals to City, akin to the role Liverpool used to play in the title race.

In response to the rumours surrounding Alvarez, journalist Charles Watts has indicated that Arsenal’s interest may not sway City, as the champions are unlikely to want to sell.

He said exclusively on Caught Offside:

“I just don’t see any way that Manchester City would sell a player to Arsenal this summer, especially one as talented as Julian Alvarez.

“City see Arsenal as genuine challenges now. They didn’t when they sanctioned the deals for Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko two years ago, but that view has changed, for obvious reasons.

Alvarez has been in fantastic form even as a backup to Erling Haaland, and City considers him an important player.

They will not want to lose him, and selling him to Arsenal would be an even more difficult position to take.

