Arsenal is tracking La Liga attacker ahead of next summer

As Arsenal continues its quest for further squad improvements, Mikel Arteta has set his sights on Alberto Moleiro, a promising young talent playing for UD Las Palmas in La Liga. The 21-year-old Cuban winger has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Spanish football this season, and Arsenal is keen to add him to their ranks.

Having been a mainstay in the Las Palmas starting XI, Moleiro has impressed with his performances so far, netting four goals in 13 league games. Despite his young age, his technical ability, vision, and knack for finding the back of the net have drawn the attention of several top clubs, with Arsenal at the forefront of the chase. The Gunners have reportedly been tracking his development closely this season and view him as a potential star for the future.

At just 21, Moleiro still has plenty of room to grow, and Arsenal’s high-performance environment could provide the ideal platform for him to further his career. Super Deporte reports that Arsenal has a strong interest in signing the winger, and they will continue to monitor his progress over the remainder of the season. His form in Spain has only reinforced their belief that he could thrive in a more competitive league like the Premier League, where he would have the opportunity to develop even further.

The young Cuban forward’s potential is undeniable, and playing at a top club like Arsenal would give him access to world-class coaching, facilities, and competition that can help unlock his full capabilities. If his progress continues at this rate, Moleiro could be an exciting addition to Arteta’s squad, providing much-needed depth and an additional attacking threat for the Gunners.

With the club consistently looking to build for the future while staying competitive in both domestic and European competitions, adding players like Moleiro would help solidify Arsenal’s long-term plans, making them a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

