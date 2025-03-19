Arsenal is tracking Serie A striker despite his Premier League struggles

Arsenal remain determined to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window, with securing a new striker a key priority.

Throughout the season, the Gunners have been linked with several forwards, and the speculation surrounding potential targets is expected to continue in the coming months. Mikel Arteta is focused on improving his squad to ensure Arsenal remain competitive in the Premier League and Europe next season.

The club has already identified several names for consideration, and their search for attacking reinforcements remains ongoing. Although Arsenal are set to welcome Andrea Berta as their new sporting director, they have already compiled a shortlist of potential targets before his arrival.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, one of the latest names to emerge as a potential signing is Moise Kean. The Italian forward has been in excellent form and could be an option for Arsenal as they look to bolster their attack.

Kean is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously played for Everton. However, his time at Goodison Park was challenging, as he struggled to adapt to English football. Since then, he has gained valuable experience and developed into a more complete striker, making him a far more attractive prospect for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.

The report highlights that Kean has impressed during his spell at Fiorentina, attracting attention from multiple clubs. His improvement in recent seasons suggests he is now better equipped to succeed at a higher level.

Although his previous Premier League experience was not particularly successful, Kean was still in the early stages of his career at the time. Since then, he has matured both technically and physically, making him a more reliable attacking option. If Arsenal decide to pursue his signing, he could offer valuable depth and competition within their squad.

The summer transfer window will be crucial for Arsenal as they look to build on their recent progress. Signing a high-quality striker remains a priority, and if Kean is identified as the right fit, the club may consider making a move to secure his services.

