Report – Arsenal is unlikely to sign Serie A star in January

Arsenal has been in the running for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for some time now and the January transfer window is a good time to add him to their squad.

The Gunners have been very improved this term and they need to keep adding quality players to their squad to ensure they remain at the top of the English game.

Milinkovic-Savic is in the top three finest midfielders in Serie A and has just 18 months left on his current contract at Lazio.

The Italians want to keep him and are in talks over an extension, but the midfielder senses this is his best chance to leave the club and has been reluctant to sign an extension.

That should make Lazio keen to offload him, with Arsenal waiting in the wings, but Fabrizio Romano reveals via CBS Sports that the Italians will not sell him in January.

If he does not sign a new deal, they will consider offers for him in the summer, but he will not leave them midseason.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic will be a superb addition to our squad if we add him to the group, but we must get someone else if we want him next month.

In the summer, there would be many clubs looking to add him to their squad and that could make his transfer fee huge.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids