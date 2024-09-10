Arsenal is unlikely to sign their top striker target in January

Arsenal’s decision not to add a striker during the last transfer window already looks questionable.

With Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz potentially needed in midfield to cover for Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal is left without a natural number nine.

This is far from the start Mikel Arteta would have envisioned, and the Gunners’ manager is now left searching for solutions.

The good news is that the transfer window reopens in January, giving Arsenal a chance to strengthen their squad.

Several strikers were linked to the club in the summer, with one of the most prominent being Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Despite being on their radar, Arsenal never seriously pursued the Swedish striker, and he has since been in incredible form for both club and country, which could reignite the Gunners’ interest in January.

However, according to a report from Football Insider, Sporting is unlikely to entertain offers for Gyökeres mid-season. The Portuguese club expects him to stay until the end of the season, meaning Arsenal’s January approach will likely be rejected.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Clubs don’t sell their best players in January, so this is not a surprise, and we might be forced to wait or sign another striker.

