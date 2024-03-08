Arsenal is unwilling to pay £100million for Premier League star

Douglas Luiz has been a target for Arsenal since 2021, and his consistent improvement has ensured that he remains on their radar every summer. The midfielder’s stellar performances this season have been instrumental in leading Aston Villa’s charge towards a top-four spot in the Premier League.
Despite having faced rejection of several bids for his signature in 2022, Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian persists. Aston Villa has been steadfast in their reluctance to sell, and they will likely insist on retaining him in the upcoming summer transfer window if possible.
However, Arsenal remains determined in their pursuit, with other top clubs, including Manchester City, also expressing interest. Aston Villa has set a substantial asking price for Luiz’s signature, demanding £100 million, per Football365. This hefty fee is deemed excessive by Arsenal, and if Villa is unwilling to lower their asking price, the Gunners may redirect their attention to alternative targets.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Luiz is a fantastic midfielder, and replacing Thomas Partey with the Brazilian would be a brilliant piece of business.
However, we have to make the best financial decision for ourselves, and it makes almost no sense to add him to our group if we have to pay that fee.
Villa can ask what they like for their player under contract, but only a fool would pay that. Luiz is a fine midfielder, but not worth 100 million. Even as great as Declan Rice is, we all know the “English Tax” was baked into the transfer fee.
I would certainly take Luiz at Arsenal, but not for anything remotely close to 100 million.
Especially after Arsenal giving up on chance to buy him for 26 mil just a year ago.
When we have such balanced team it make no sense in spending such huge amount for players who might not even get in starting 11. Its high time we invest in the most sought after youngster in cheap price so in few years when anyone lose form or sold then he could be ready to step up. Its high time we go in search for next messi or ronaldo or Mbappe or haaland or rice or someone who could be absolutely best in the world in his position. We are in no hurry to replace anybody but we should not let go any opportunity to catch a real gem of talent.
I would agree with you. I would also double down on some of the prospects coming out of the academy.
For example, why waste 80 million or whatever on Neto when Nwaneri will be joining in the recent future?
We have Saka / Martinelli on the wings, Trossard is quality backup, and a new striker would see Jesus split time at striker and RW; especially as Havertz is showing to be a better scoring option than Jesus at striker.
Makes no sense to spend massively for a player who won’t be a starter. 52 million for Zubimendi is a large sum, but he can start some matches and is a great option possible competition; reasonable argument.
Luiz however, would cost a massive amount of our kitty, likely not start, and restrict us from getting other reinforcements.
Honestly I would rather have Zubimendi and Onana for the cost of 1 Luiz.
Too much a price …
So we won’t willingly pay”£100mill for Luiz!
You dont say!!
If Luiz is such a “fantastic” player why is he not a regular for Brazil, an international side which is living off its past glories?