Arsenal is unwilling to pay £100million for Premier League star

Douglas Luiz has been a target for Arsenal since 2021, and his consistent improvement has ensured that he remains on their radar every summer. The midfielder’s stellar performances this season have been instrumental in leading Aston Villa’s charge towards a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Despite having faced rejection of several bids for his signature in 2022, Arsenal’s interest in the Brazilian persists. Aston Villa has been steadfast in their reluctance to sell, and they will likely insist on retaining him in the upcoming summer transfer window if possible.

However, Arsenal remains determined in their pursuit, with other top clubs, including Manchester City, also expressing interest. Aston Villa has set a substantial asking price for Luiz’s signature, demanding £100 million, per Football365. This hefty fee is deemed excessive by Arsenal, and if Villa is unwilling to lower their asking price, the Gunners may redirect their attention to alternative targets.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is a fantastic midfielder, and replacing Thomas Partey with the Brazilian would be a brilliant piece of business.

However, we have to make the best financial decision for ourselves, and it makes almost no sense to add him to our group if we have to pay that fee.

