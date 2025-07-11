Arsenal is unwilling to pay more for a youngster with an expiring contract

Cristhian Mosquera is eager to make the move to Arsenal, having already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Gunners. Mikel Arteta remains patient, confident that the Spanish defender is the right fit for his squad.

Mosquera is regarded as one of the top emerging talents at Valencia and impressed significantly during the recent UEFA Under-21 European Championship with the Spain national team. While Arsenal had been monitoring him for some time, it was his standout performance at that tournament which prompted the club to accelerate their pursuit.

Transfer Talks Facing Obstacles

Despite the player’s clear desire to join the Gunners, negotiations with Valencia have reached a stalemate. Arsenal submitted an offer of 15 million euros, which was immediately rejected by Los Che. The Spanish club is reportedly holding out for a higher fee, even though Mosquera’s current contract expires next summer.

The situation remains delicate, with the player maintaining his composure as both clubs continue discussions. Mosquera is hopeful that an agreement can be reached in the near future, allowing him to begin a new chapter in North London.

Arsenal Unwilling to Raise Offer

According to Deporte Valenciano, the latest development may be disappointing for Mosquera. The report claims that Arsenal is unwilling to improve upon their initial bid, believing the offer on the table is fair given the player’s contract situation and market value.

Arsenal are standing firm, suggesting they will not be drawn into overpaying for a player whose deal expires in less than twelve months. From the Gunners’ perspective, the current proposal reflects both the player’s potential and the realities of his contractual status.

Mosquera has shown strong form in recent months and appears well positioned to evolve into a key player if he completes the move. His technical ability and composure at the back have made him one of the more promising young defenders in Spain, and he could prove a smart addition to Arsenal’s long-term project.

