Arsenal is warned a move for ex-United star would be a disaster

Former Arsenal man Nigel Winterburn has warned them against adding free agent Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad as they bid to win the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners have lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury, which could affect their chances of ending this season with a trophy.

Reiss Nelson is also injured now, meaning Arsenal is short in attacking numbers and probably needs help from new players when the transfer window reopens.

Ronaldo is training at Real Madrid in hopes of finding a new club, and the attacker is being recommended to Arsenal by Piers Morgan.

As one of the best ever players in the world, Ronaldo could bring goals and fire Arsenal to trophies at the end of this season, but Winterburn is not convinced that he has what it takes to make an impact at Arsenal. Instead, he predicts the move ending in a disaster.

He says via Metro Sport:

“It’s a no from me and there’s only one simple reason; it would be a short-term gap to fill.

“A lot of people might say that’s great, let’s do it.

“I wouldn’t be able to argue with that, but I think the way Arsenal start games, they press high, they’re full of energy, and Ronaldo is an unbelievable player, but I don’t think he has the legs to be able to do that any more.

“I’m certain he doesn’t. I think Arsenal would have to change their style of play to bring him in, and I think that move would be a complete disaster.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world, but he has brought more problems than anything else to his last football clubs, Juventus and Manchester United.

If we add him to our squad, we are clearly inviting trouble on ourselves, which could ruin all our progress and great achievements in the last two seasons.