Arsenal is watching another young defender at Valencia

Arsenal secured the signing of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia in the summer, and the defender has enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club. Initially recruited as a backup option with the intention of allowing him time to develop, the Spaniard has exceeded expectations and established himself as one of the most reliable performers in Mikel Arteta’s squad when fit.

Mosquera’s composure and consistency have strengthened Arsenal’s defensive unit, and Arteta is understood to be delighted with his progress. His rapid adaptation to the demands of Premier League football has reinforced the club’s confidence in targeting emerging talent from abroad, particularly from Spain.

Arsenal tracking another Valencia talent

Arsenal’s positive experience with Mosquera has reportedly encouraged them to monitor further prospects from Valencia’s system. According to Esport Base, the Gunners are among several clubs closely watching Hugo Fernández. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising players within Valencia’s youth structure and continues to develop steadily.

The report claims that multiple Premier League sides are interested in securing his signature, reflecting the growing recognition of his potential. Arsenal are said to be pushing to position themselves favourably should an opportunity arise to bring him to north London.

Growing competition for his signature

Fernández’s progress has not gone unnoticed, and Valencia may face increasing pressure to retain him. With competition intensifying, the Spanish club could find it challenging to resist offers in the next transfer window. Arsenal’s interest underlines their broader strategy of investing in young players who can be integrated into Arteta’s long-term project.

Should the Gunners proceed with a formal approach, they would aim to replicate the success achieved with Mosquera, securing another promising talent capable of developing into a first-team regular. As speculation grows, the coming months will be decisive in determining whether Fernández remains at Mestalla or follows a similar path to his compatriot by moving to the Emirates.