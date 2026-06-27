Arsenal is watching exciting 17-year-old at the World Cup

Gilberto Mora is the youngest player at the World Cup and has attracted attention from several European clubs, including Arsenal, as several top sides continue to monitor his progress, according to Sport Witness. The 17-year-old has emerged as one of Club Tijuana’s most promising talents and is widely regarded as one of the standout players of his generation in Mexico, with expectations growing that he will eventually make the move to European football.

Mora has built a strong reputation at Club Tijuana, with his development closely followed by scouts across Europe. His performances have highlighted his maturity and technical ability, and many observers believe it is only a matter of time before he departs Liga MX for a higher level of competition.

Arsenal monitoring emerging talent

Arsenal continue to be among the clubs tracking his progress, with the Gunners known for investing in young players who can develop into first-team regulars under Mikel Arteta. Their recruitment strategy in recent seasons has focused on securing elite young talent early, particularly in positions where long-term squad planning is required.

However, immediate integration into Arsenal’s starting lineup would be challenging given the competition within the squad. The club may therefore consider a structured development pathway, potentially including continued time at Club Tijuana or a loan spell in Europe to support his transition.

European future considerations

Mora’s long-term future is expected to lie in European football, with several top clubs continuing to monitor his situation closely. His profile makes him an attractive option for sides looking to secure high-potential talent before his valuation increases further.

A potential move would likely depend on balancing development needs with playing time, as well as the willingness of Arsenal or other interested clubs to offer a clear pathway to senior football. For now, his performances at Club Tijuana and on the international stage ensure he remains one of the most closely watched young players in world football.

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