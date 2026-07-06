Arsenal is watching young Midtjylland winger

Arsenal have been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Dario Osorio, who currently plays for Midtjylland in Denmark.

The Chilean has been in Denmark since 2023 and has continued to develop into one of the standout young players in the league, with Arsenal monitoring his progress closely throughout the season.

Rising interest in Dario Osorio

Last season was a strong one for him, and he has attracted attention from several top clubs who are now seriously considering a move this summer, following consistent performances across the campaign.

Arsenal are among the interested sides, as reported by Mirror Football, with the winger being compared to Alexis Sanchez and tipped for a similar career trajectory at the highest level, with scouts continuing to monitor his development closely ahead of any decision.

Osorio is still 22, meaning a potential move to the Emirates Stadium would give Arsenal a long-term option in a developing talent.

The attacker is believed to be open to the move, although Arsenal are also tracking other targets who are playing in more established European leagues at present, which may influence their final decision in the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal transfer considerations

The club, aiming to retain the Premier League title and win the Champions League, will prioritise players with top-level experience across major European competitions.

There is a view that Osorio may not currently be their first choice for the winger position, given the level of competition they are assessing.

However, his potential and age profile continue to make him an attractive option for long-term squad depth and ongoing development within the club structure.

Interest in the player is expected to grow if his performances continue to improve in Denmark, with further scouting and assessment likely throughout the remainder of the season, as more European clubs evaluate his progress closely during the coming months.