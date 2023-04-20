Arsenal is well positioned to beat Barcelona to Brazilian talent

Arsenal is working hard to win the race for Athletico Paranaense attacker Vitor Roque as he edges closer to a move to Europe.

The youngster had admitted his dream club is Barcelona which made the Spanish side favourites to sign him, but that did not deter Arsenal and the Gunners continue to be linked with a move for him.

Roque has been in superb form for the Brazilian youth teams and he is almost certainly moving to Europe in the summer as he has reached 18.

Arsenal remains a serious suitor and a report on Mundo Deportivo reveals the Gunners are well-positioned to add him to their squad at the end of this campaign.

Edu is working hard to convince him that moving to the Emirates will be the best for his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Roque has been one of the finest talents on show in recent months and signing him will improve our options at the Emirates.

The attacker will feel comfortable immediately after he joins us because of the presence of other senior Brazilian players in our squad.

We have to stay focused on sealing the deal because other clubs are waiting to add him to their setup.

