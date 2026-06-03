Arsenal is willing to break their transfer record again

Arsenal broke their transfer record in the summer of 2023 to sign Declan Rice, and the midfielder has since proven to be worth every penny spent to bring him to the Emirates. Now, the Gunners could be prepared to break that record again this summer.

Arsenal have just won the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and also reached the Champions League final after an impressive unbeaten run in Europe.

Next season, they will aim to return even stronger and ensure their squad is capable of consistently delivering top performances across all competitions. The Gunners are expected to offload some players, but more importantly, they will look to bring in quality additions.

Arsenal Transfer Ambitions

One of those signings could become their most expensive player ever and one of the costliest transfers in football history.

Their main transfer target is Julian Alvarez, an attacker Arsenal have followed for several seasons and consider one of the best players in the world.

Alvarez Pursuit Developments

Competition for his signature is expected to be intense, with several leading European clubs likely to enter the race should he become available, making the transfer decision more complex for Arsenal.

According to Fichajes, the Gunners are now prepared to break their transfer record to secure his signature, with the report claiming they could offer as much as €150 million for the Argentine.

Atletico Madrid have insisted that Alvarez is not for sale, although he has reportedly informed them of his desire to leave. The report claims Arsenal are willing to make a huge offer in an attempt to convince the Spanish club to sanction his departure.

Arsenal will continue to assess the situation carefully as the transfer window progresses, weighing up whether to meet the valuation or consider alternative targets for the attacking role in the summer transfer window.

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