Arsenal is willing to do a swap deal with Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz

Arsenal’s interest in Douglas Luiz is serious, and they are now considering a swap deal to land the Brazilian.

The Gunners are keen to add a new midfielder to their squad, and Luiz is their primary target. Although there was a possibility of him joining Arsenal before last season, an agreement with Aston Villa couldn’t be reached.

Luiz is under contract with Villa until 2026, but Arsenal’s interest persists. However, Villa values him as an important player and is unwilling to let him leave midway through the league season.

To navigate this situation, Arsenal is exploring the best way to add him to their squad. A report on Todomercadoweb reveals that the Gunners are willing to offer Emile Smith Rowe to Villa in a swap deal. Villa has previously shown interest in the injury-prone midfielder, and Arsenal hopes they are still interested in adding him to their group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz will be a better member of our squad than Smith Rowe has been, so swapping the Englishman for the Brazilian makes sense.

However, Villa will play hardball with Luiz as he is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career under Unai Emery.

