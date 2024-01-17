Arsenal is willing to make a huge bid for top Brazilian talent

Estevão Willian has emerged as the latest Brazilian talent being followed by the best clubs in Europe.

The 16-year-old was in terrific form for his country at the last FIFA U17 World Cup, and his performance in that competition caught the eyes of the top clubs in Europe.

At his age, he cannot move to Europe, but that has not stopped clubs from showing an interest in his signature.

Arsenal has been following him closely and hopes to make him the latest Brazilian in their group when he is eligible to move to Europe next year.

Considering the calibre of clubs showing an interest in Willian, it will cost a lot of money for any team to add him to their squad.

That does not seem a problem for Arsenal, with a report on Sport Witness claiming the Gunners are willing to pay a huge fee to take him to North London.

Arsenal knows several clubs will break the bank to sign him and are willing to do the same.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Estevão is the latest in a long list of top Brazilian talents being watched by Arsenal, and we believe we have a chance to sign him.

However, we need to focus on solving the immediate problems at the club and not on a player who will not be available to play until 2025.

