Arsenal is willing to pay 20m euros for exciting youngster

Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza has become the focus of significant transfer interest from leading European clubs, and Arsenal are among those monitoring him closely. The 20-year-old has drawn comparisons to Barcelona’s Pedri and is increasingly viewed as one of the standout young talents in Spain. Arsenal have a long-established history of recruiting from La Liga and consider Mendoza to be one of their most promising potential targets. His continued development has strengthened their belief that he could be an important addition to their squad, and they may soon be compelled to act in order to avoid losing him to a rival.

Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid

One of Arsenal’s principal challengers in the race for Mendoza is Real Madrid. The Spanish giants possess considerable appeal and have the capacity to attract almost any emerging player. Arsenal is fully aware of the difficulty in competing with Madrid for such a sought-after prospect. However, their admiration for the midfielder has grown over recent months, and they appear determined to position themselves as serious contenders for his signature. The Gunners recognise that securing a player of his potential would not only strengthen their long-term strategy but also reinforce their commitment to investing in promising young talent. Despite Madrid’s powerful influence, Arsenal believe that acting decisively could improve their chances of success.

Release clause could prompt swift action

According to Sports Illustrated, Arsenal are prepared to meet Mendoza’s release clause in order to ensure that he does not join another club. The report states that the clause is valued at 20 million euros, and the Gunners are comfortable committing that amount after closely following his progress. While Arsenal are not expected to spend heavily in the next transfer window, they may still pursue this opportunity. One possibility would be to complete the signing and then loan Mendoza back to Elche, allowing him to continue his development in familiar surroundings. Such a move would provide Arsenal with a long-term investment while enabling the midfielder to maintain his upward trajectory.

