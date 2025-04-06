Arsenal is willing to pay £30m for 20-year-old attacking midfielder

Leicester City are enduring a difficult campaign and now appear increasingly likely to face relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

Despite assembling a squad with several talented individuals and making further investments following their return to the Premier League, the Foxes have struggled to find consistent form. Their precarious position in the league could lead to a significant overhaul of the squad this summer, particularly if they drop to the second tier. A number of their most valuable players may be forced to seek moves elsewhere, and it appears that Arsenal are monitoring the situation closely.

Among the players attracting interest is Bilal El Khannous, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who has been one of the standout performers for Leicester this season. Despite the team’s poor overall showing, El Khannous has frequently impressed with his creativity and composure on the ball, even during matches in which the Foxes have been second best.

Arsenal have reportedly been tracking El Khannous for much of the campaign, viewing him as a player with considerable potential and the technical attributes to suit their style of play. According to Fichajes, the Gunners are prepared to make a bid in the region of £30 million to secure his signature, should Leicester suffer relegation.

It is believed that several Premier League clubs also hold an interest in the midfielder, who has shown maturity beyond his years. If Leicester are unable to retain their top-flight status, a departure seems almost inevitable, and a sizeable offer from a club such as Arsenal could prove difficult to refuse.

El Khannous has been a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing season for Leicester City. For Arsenal, securing a player of his profile would not only add depth to their midfield options but also align with their continued strategy of investing in emerging talent. Even if he initially serves as a rotational option, his presence could strengthen the squad and provide valuable competition in key creative areas.