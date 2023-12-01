Arsenal is willing to pay 60 million Euros for Spanish midfielder

Arsenal continues to express a strong interest in acquiring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and reports suggest they are prepared to make a substantial offer of 60 million euros for his signature.

Zubimendi has played a crucial role in Real Sociedad’s success both domestically and in the Champions League this season. Despite being linked with a move to Arsenal in the past, he remained with the Spanish club and has continued to contribute significantly.

However, Barcelona is also vying for Zubimendi’s services, creating a competition between the two clubs for the midfielder. Sport reports that Arsenal was willing to pay 60 million euros for his signature in the summer, and they remain eager to meet that valuation to secure his transfer.

The decision now lies with Real Sociedad, who will need to determine whether they are willing to allow Zubimendi to leave in the face of strong interest and a substantial transfer offer from Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi has been one of the finest midfielders in La Liga over the last two seasons and will do well on our books.

He is a key player at Sociedad, so he can do a good job for us if we add him to our group.

But we may have to pay more than 60m euros to sign him if other suitors join the race for his signature.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…