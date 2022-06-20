Arsenal is willing to pay €77m for Champions League winner

Arsenal’s transfer window activity is in full swing after they added Fabio Vieira to their squad.
The Gunners continue to chase Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, but he is not the only attacker on their radar, and they have an interest in a serial Champions League winner.
Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Sport Witness, claims their interest in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is serious.
The Spanish forward has been on the radar of Mikel Arteta for a long time, and this summer could be the time that he eventually joins them.
His current deal at Real Madrid is expiring next summer, and the Spanish side is struggling to get him on a new one.
They are open to selling him for around 40m euros, but the report says Arsenal is so keen to add him to their squad that they will pay as much as 77m euros for the former Mallorca man.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are desperate to add quality players to our squad, but that shouldn’t make us spend a ridiculous amount of money on any player.
Asensio has done well so far as a Madrid player, but he is not exactly a player we should kill ourselves to have on our team.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith – Am I Mr Negative Or Do Some Gooners Not Like Any Criticism?
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Please splash two-third of it on raphinha instead.
This must be a social experiment
Hearing rumours of Raphinha.. don’t know how true it is
If this is true then Edu is one bulb short of a chandelier. There are good EPL proven players around. Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, , Gabby Jesus, then there are Cody Gakpo, Gianluca Scamacca. We missed out on Yves Bissouma to the N17 bloodsuckers. Just because we signed Viera it doesn’t mean Edu is on Planet Arsenal. C’mon Edu get in the real world and get some… (deleted)
ADMIN COMMENT – NO NEED FOR SWEARING Sean….
Hmmm isn’t he 29 years old? Pass.
And this didn’t make sense:
“They are open to selling him for around 40m euros, but the report says Arsenal is so keen to add him to their squad that they will pay as much as 77m euros for the former Mallorca man.”
Why would anyone make it known that they’d pay double the asking price for anything?
Exactly..
More of the usual BS being circulated. Typical!
If anyone believes this rumour, firstly the player mentioned and that we are willing to pay double the asking price, then they would likely believe that chocolate tea pots are a good idea!
Wow that’s not much for a former star, he will increase the sale of socks to a level we can’t imagine 😉
LOL!! I buy arsenal socks meant for home kits only.
Not a single sensible Gooner believes this tripe.
😂😂😂😂The rumor is so hilarious
The Spanish are at work again. Fiddling with fabricated stories! Stay grounded Gooners, there’s going to be more BS yet!
Good day to all gunner fans all over the 🌎 pls we don’t need to spend money like rats and we don’t also need Asensio edu pls bring the right players we need period.
I’m just wondering how rats spend money?
Every year we hear of us, Arsenal, chasing this player and that player and nothing ever happens.
Then we sign a player and my normal first thought is “Who’s that?”
Now we seem to be chasing half a dozen players. Until we actually sign someone else, I won’t get to excited, and if we do sign someone, I’ll again probably say, “Who’s that?”
Why spend 77m euros on Arsenio or 55m euros on Jesus, instead of spending 100m euros on Nkunku or 60m euros on Gnabry. What we have here is mediocrity over quality. In six seasons in the premier league Jesus has managed to score more than goals only twice : 2017-18 season, 29 games, 13 goals and 2019-20 season, 34 games, 14 goals. Jesus, as Brazil’s center forward has failed to score in the last world cup, 5 games, 0 goals. His overall record for Manchester city is 159 matches, 58 goals and for Brazil 55 games, 19 goals. As for Arsenio, his current transfer market value is 40m euros and after 42 games this season in all competitions ,only 12 goals. If Bayern Munich paid 35m pounds for Mane from Liverpool, Arsenal should not pay Manchester city more than that 35m pounds for Jesus, simple. Arsenal will be better off spending that kind of money(77m euros) on players like Gnabry, Nkunku or Raphinha.