Arsenal is willing to pay €77m for Champions League winner

Arsenal’s transfer window activity is in full swing after they added Fabio Vieira to their squad.

The Gunners continue to chase Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, but he is not the only attacker on their radar, and they have an interest in a serial Champions League winner.

Mundo Deportivo, as reported by Sport Witness, claims their interest in Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio is serious.

The Spanish forward has been on the radar of Mikel Arteta for a long time, and this summer could be the time that he eventually joins them.

His current deal at Real Madrid is expiring next summer, and the Spanish side is struggling to get him on a new one.

They are open to selling him for around 40m euros, but the report says Arsenal is so keen to add him to their squad that they will pay as much as 77m euros for the former Mallorca man.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are desperate to add quality players to our squad, but that shouldn’t make us spend a ridiculous amount of money on any player.

Asensio has done well so far as a Madrid player, but he is not exactly a player we should kill ourselves to have on our team.

