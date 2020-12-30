Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal is willing to put up €16M for Championship man

Next month offers Arsenal the chance to solve their creative midfield problem and the Gunners have identified one player from England’s second tier.

Todofichajes has linked them with a move for Norwich midfielder, Emiliano Buendía.

He was one of the Canaries’ best players in the Premier League last season, even though they ended the campaign being relegated from the English top flight.

He has continued his fine form for them in the Championship with 6 goals and 6 assists in 18 league games.

Norwich is doing well in England’s second-tier and they could be promoted back to the Premier League, but he might be in the competition by next month.

Arsenal’s recent poor form has been down to their lack of creativity.

The likes of Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock have been unable to feed the club’s attackers with the balls that they need to score.

Mesut Ozil, on the other hand, has been sidelined by Mikel Arteta so Arsenal will need to get some help from outside.

The report says that the Gunners are willing to tempt Norwich with a 16m euros offer for the 24-year-old Argentine.

The Canaries have no plans to sell him halfway through the season, but they need the money that Arsenal is offering.

  1. Declan says:
    December 30, 2020 at 10:49 pm

    I think they will want more than that!

