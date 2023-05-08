Arsenal is willing to quadruple midfielder’s wage to sign him

Arsenal has been named the favourites to sign Declan Rice as the midfielder prepares to leave West Ham at the end of this season.

Rice has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League for some time now and Arsenal believes he will improve their options.

West Ham wants him to stay but knows this is likely the summer the Englishman will change clubs and is preparing a replacement for him already.

Rice is wanted by the top clubs in the country, which means Arsenal will have to work hard to see off other sides to add him to their squad.

However, the Gunners remain confident they will win the race and The Sun reports they are prepared to offer him a huge salary upgrade to make the move.

The ex-Chelsea trainee makes around £60,000 a week at the London Stadium and the report says Arsenal is prepared to quadruple that money to lure him to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because Rice is wanted by the top clubs in England, he is very likely to get a team that can pay him more than we are offering.

However, the midfielder will also appreciate our offer and if we can convince him that moving to the Emirates is best for him, he will likely choose to join us.

Mikel Arteta buzzing after Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal – This game was all about pride.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…