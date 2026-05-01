Arsenal is willing to sacrifice academy products to fund summer spree

Arsenal face the prospect of continued significant spending if they are to strengthen their squad with top-level players capable of improving the team. The club remain ambitious in the transfer market and is determined to maintain its competitive position at the top of the Premier League.

During the summer of 2025, the Gunners reinforced their squad with several high-profile additions, underlining their intent to compete at the highest level. That strategy is expected to continue, with further investment anticipated as they seek to build on their progress.

Arsenal weigh major transfer decisions

Among the names linked with a move to the Emirates are Yan Diomande and Julian Alvarez, two players who would command substantial transfer fees. Their potential arrivals would require careful financial planning, particularly in balancing incoming and outgoing transfers.

To facilitate such moves, Arsenal are expected to offload certain players at the end of the season. Generating funds through departures will be essential if they are to meet the financial demands associated with signing elite talent.

According to The Sun, the club could consider allowing Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to leave on permanent deals as part of their strategy to raise funds. Both players are products of the academy, meaning any transfer fees received would represent pure profit under financial regulations.

Academy sales could fund spending

The report adds that Arsenal are open to these departures because of the financial benefits they would bring. Selling academy graduates can provide a significant boost to transfer budgets, enabling clubs to reinvest in new signings.

There is also confidence within the club that there will be strong interest in both players. Their potential and development have not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal believe they can secure favourable fees should they decide to proceed with their sales.

Ultimately, such decisions highlight the balance Arsenal must strike between maintaining a pathway for young talent and pursuing immediate success through high-profile acquisitions.