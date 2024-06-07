Arsenal is willing to sacrifice winger in bid to raise funds

Arsenal is willing to offload Reiss Nelson as they aim to raise funds this summer.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the Gunners have been consistently improving their squad each transfer window.

Arteta is keen on further strengthening the team, but Arsenal may need to sell before making new signings.

They are still working on completing David Raya’s transfer to the club and are seeking funds to facilitate that.

In light of this, some fringe players may be sold, with Nelson being one of them, according to a report on Football Insider.

The report suggests that Arsenal is open to listening to offers for the winger, who has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at the Emirates.

Despite signing a new contract recently, the Gunners are willing to let Nelson depart as they seek to bring in a newer and potentially more impactful winger to bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has simply not been good enough for our group, and we understand why the club wants to offload him.

We can easily replace him with a more efficient winger that will give Bukayo Saka more reasons to stay in form.