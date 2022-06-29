Arsenal is willing to support Serie A club’s bid to sign their player

Pablo Mari is closer to leaving Arsenal than staying after the Gunners showed interest in supporting a club’s bid to sign him.

The Spaniard spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese in Serie A, and he did very well.

His performance there earned him some new followers from the Italian top flight, and Verona seems the most serious.

The Serie A side, however, has an issue with paying all his wages which could scupper the move.

A report on Sport Witness claims he makes around £1.5m annually, and paying that will certainly be a problem for Verona.

Arsenal has now aagreed to subsidise it and make things easier for them in their bid to add the former Flamengo man to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari was one of the most trusted players at Arsenal in the early days of Mikel Arteta’s reign, and he remains a quality player.

But the players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates are better suited to Arteta’s system.

Arsenal will now look to sell him for the right price. Unless another suitor emerges that will cover all his wages, it makes sense that we subsidise it to facilitate his move away from the Emirates.