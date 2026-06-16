Arsenal is worried about Man City causing market inflation this summer

Manchester City are prepared to pay over £120 million for Elliot Anderson in the current transfer window, according to Football365, a development that has raised concerns at Arsenal regarding its potential impact on their own transfer plans.
The Gunners are in the running to sign several top players this summer as they look to continue competing at the highest level, with Mikel Arteta planning further additions to strengthen his squad. The club remain focused on building a team capable of consistently challenging for major trophies.
Arsenal Transfer Planning Concerns
Arsenal believe City’s willingness to invest such a large fee in Anderson could influence the wider market and increase asking prices for other targets. The scale of the proposed deal is seen as a potential benchmark that selling clubs may use in negotiations.
This situation is causing concern within the recruitment department, as it may make it more difficult to secure key targets at reasonable valuations. Arsenal are therefore preparing for the possibility of inflated demands across several positions.
Morgan Rogers Valuation Impact
One of Arsenal’s main targets is Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, who is viewed as a key addition for the future of the squad. The club are monitoring his situation closely as they assess potential attacking reinforcements.
Villa are expected to demand a significant fee for Rogers, and Arsenal fear that City’s spending on Anderson could further strengthen their negotiating position. The player is already highly regarded after a strong season and success in European competition.
The battle for both players is expected to become clearer after the World Cup, but Arsenal are aware they may need to commit substantial funds if they are to secure Rogers ahead of rival clubs.
Arsenal are expected to continue assessing the market carefully before making formal bids, as they aim to balance spending with squad needs across multiple positions.
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It was ok for Arsenal to buy Rice and outbid City. That didn’t inflate the market?
Price inflation has been steadily progressing since Abramovich and Chelski screwed the market in the early 2000s and is now a feature of the EPL. Every club has to deal with it, it’s not going away.
As far as Rogers goes, his price will obviously be a major factor but there will be more to the decision (assuming Villa will even sell him) than cost alone – we can actually afford one or two big purchases right now. The bigger question will be about how Arteta and Berta can keep refreshing the team to maintain our position. If Ødegaard has another underwhelming season his spot will absolutely come into question, but whether we’re ready to shell out 100M+ for Rogers to shore that area up this window, with other priorities, remains to be seen.
This is such a biased article. Arsenal didn’t cause inflation when they shelled 100M on Rice but suddenly they’re scared of Manchester City spending power? Same club that has spent over 1Billion in a few years