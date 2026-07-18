Arsenal is yet to make a decision on how to treat Saliba

William Saliba aggravated the back injury he has been managing for months during France’s World Cup semi-final match against Spain, and reports have now suggested that he may need to undergo surgery.

The back problem has affected the defender since the second half of last season, but he continued to manage the issue because he was not ready for surgery, while Arsenal also supported his decision to continue playing and complete the campaign.

After the Champions League final, reports emerged suggesting that the injury could prevent him from featuring at the World Cup. However, Saliba made himself available for selection and remained determined to represent France at the tournament.

Saliba’s injury situation remains unclear

The defender played an important role as France progressed to the semi-final, where the pain became too difficult to manage and forced him to leave the pitch during the first half. His early withdrawal raised further concerns about the condition of his back.

Saliba will now have an extended break before returning for pre-season, similar to many players who reached the later stages of the World Cup. However, Arsenal have not yet decided the best approach for handling his injury.

Arsenal will assess Saliba’s condition

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal must assess Saliba when he returns before deciding whether surgery is the correct course of action. At this stage, every option remains available, and the club will determine the most suitable treatment for his ongoing back problem.

The decision will depend on Saliba’s condition when he returns to the club environment. Arsenal will want to ensure that the defender receives the appropriate treatment while also considering his long-term fitness and availability.

For now, there is no final decision regarding surgery, with further assessments required before the Gunners choose the next step in managing the injury. Saliba’s recovery will be closely monitored as the club prepares for the upcoming season.

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