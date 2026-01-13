Arsenal is yet to make an offer for the Brazilian star they have been tracking

Corinthians’ Breno Bidon is one of the most sought-after players in Brazil, and Arsenal have reportedly identified him as a target to strengthen their squad. The Gunners have been monitoring his progress alongside several of Europe’s top clubs, recognising the midfielder’s potential and consistent performances.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of Brazil’s finest central midfielders, impressing with his technical ability, composure and vision each time he takes to the field. His displays have attracted attention from across the continent, with leading European teams considering him a player to watch in the coming years. Arsenal are keen to secure his signature before other suitors intervene, reflecting their determination to recruit some of the best emerging talent available.

Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal’s strategy has historically emphasised signing players who can make an immediate impact while also offering long-term potential. Bidon fits this profile, and the club appears committed to adding him to the squad. Reports suggest that the Gunners have been tracking the midfielder closely and intend to strengthen their options in central midfield. His arrival would provide depth and creativity, enhancing the team’s ability to compete across multiple competitions.

Transfer update

According to TNT Sports Brasil, Arsenal have not yet made an official offer for Bidon. While the club has expressed interest and is reportedly working on the deal, no formal approach has been made to Corinthians at this stage. The delay has left the player exposed to interest from other European sides, increasing the likelihood of competition for his signature. Despite this, Arsenal remain determined to complete the transfer and are expected to pursue negotiations once preparations are finalised.

Bidon’s combination of youth, talent and experience in Brazil makes him an attractive prospect for the Gunners. As Arsenal continue to monitor his development, the midfielder’s potential move to the Premier League represents a significant step in both his career and the club’s ongoing strategy to secure promising players for the first team.