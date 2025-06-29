Arsenal is yet to table a bid for coveted striker despite reports

Over the past few weeks, Arsenal have been strongly linked with moves for Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as they continue their search for a new striker. Both forwards are regarded among the most promising attacking talents in Europe, and Arsenal believe either could be a valuable addition to their squad.

Although the Gunners are expected to reinforce other areas during the summer transfer window, securing a reliable striker is now a key priority. There is growing consensus that it would be unwise for the club to overlook this position, particularly given their ambitions to challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Sesko and Gyokeres Keen on Arsenal Move

Reports have suggested that both Sesko and Gyokeres are open to joining Arsenal, with both players said to be awaiting further developments. A move to the Emirates Stadium appeals to each of them, and they are reportedly prepared to take the next step in their careers under Mikel Arteta’s management.

Despite the strong interest, Arsenal have not rushed into formal negotiations. Contrary to speculation from several outlets in recent weeks, it appears that progress has not been as advanced as initially reported. For a while, it was widely believed that Arsenal had submitted bids for both players, with claims of offers being rejected by RB Leipzig and Sporting Club.

No Official Offer Yet for Sesko

However, a report in The Sun has clarified that Arsenal have yet to make an official offer for Benjamin Sesko. The article states that although there is firm interest from the Premier League side, RB Leipzig have not received a formal bid for the Slovenian striker’s services.

Sesko has built an impressive reputation with his consistent performances in recent seasons, and many believe he could excel at Arsenal if given the opportunity. That said, the club will need to act decisively if they wish to secure his signature, especially with other top European clubs also monitoring his situation.

While Arsenal’s intent appears clear, converting that interest into a concrete proposal will be essential if they are serious about strengthening their forward line this summer.