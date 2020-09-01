Arsenal issued ultimatum in pursuit of unwanted star

Valencia have supposedly issued Arsenal with an ultimatum on their offer to sign Matteo Guendouzi.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in North London after two run-ins with manager Mikel Arteta, with the second of which resulting in Guendouzi being made to train alone away from the playing squad until the end of the previous campaign, as revealed by TheAThletic.

Since the season ended, there have been numerous reports linking our club with swap deals which include the 21 year-old, but those reports have died down of late, although he still retains interest from both France and Spain who are said to be interested in his signature.

The Mirror insists that while Valencia are interested, they want an answer from Arsenal within the next week, with their offer claimed to be a season-long loan deal, with a £16 Million option included that can be triggered at any point during his stay with the club.

I can understand why Arsenal would be reluctant to agree to such a deal, as they are trying to raise funds in order to strengthen other areas of the team, including hopes of signing key target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

We are also believed to be close to signing the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, and Fabrizio Romano insists that we could be set to land Dani Ceballos on another loan deal, with the latter having thoroughly impressed last season.

Will Arsenal struggle to offload Guendouzi on a permanent deal this summer because of his antics, or are clubs just being stricter with their budgets following the Coronavirus pandemic?

Patrick