Arsenal ITK claims it is common knowledge that 26 year-old can leave

Charles Watts has claimed that it is common knowledge that Hector Bellerin will be allowed to leave Arsenal this summer.

The 26 year-old has spent a decade in North London having joined from Barcelona’s academy back in 2011, and has gone onto feature in 183 Premier League appearances with the club.

His time hasn’t gone completely smoothly however, despite hitting the ground running when given the chance in the first-team, his football was interrupted too many times by different injuries, and he has most recently lost his first-team role.

Watts now claims that it is a known fact that Arsenal are willing to part ways if the right offer comes in, with the timing right in regards to his current contract situation also.

“Hector Bellerin – this is an interesting one,” Watts stated on his YouTube channel. “We’re all expecting Hector to go, it’s widely known at Arsenal that he will be allowed to leave this summer if a deal can be done with a club.

“[He] could’ve left last year, Arteta convinced him to stay one more year, did that, found his place out of the team by the end of the season – Calum Chambers, first-choice right-back; Cedric had even got ahead of him at times.

“The feeling is, two years left on his contract, the time is right for all parties to move on. Bellerin is already looking at possible new clubs.”