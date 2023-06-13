Arsenal January signing is wanted by Napoli and wants to return to Italy

According to a surprising report from Calcio Napoli24, Jakub Kiwior is reportedly seeking a departure from Arsenal just six months after joining the club. The Polish international arrived at the Emirates Stadium during the previous transfer window following his move from Serie A side Spezia.

Manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with Kiwior’s performances for Poland during the World Cup, leading to his inclusion in the Arsenal squad in England. Although the centre-back has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, he did feature ahead of Rob Holding in some matches last season.

One would assume that these opportunities would be encouraging for Kiwior, indicating that he will have chances to prove himself with patience and persistence at the club. However, the report suggests that Napoli is interested in acquiring his services, and Kiwior is reportedly open to a return to the Italian top flight.

It does appear that Kiwior’s desire to join Napoli could potentially lead to his departure from Arsenal, despite his relatively short stint at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior must know how important it is for players to be patient if they want to make progress in their careers and we expect him to wait for his playing chances.

The defender will play often at Napoli, but we need him at the Emirates and we expect the club to turn down any offer for him.

