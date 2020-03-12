Arsenal join Liverpool in battle to sign young defender

Arsenal is the latest club to show an interest in signing Brighton defender Ben White.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City are among the clubs keen on Ben White after his impressive loan spell at Leeds United.

According to the Sun, White came onto Arsenal’s radar following his performance for Leeds against the Gunners in the FA Cup clash earlier in the season.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for the Championship leaders and has appeared in every single Leeds game in the league this season, a whopping 37 games.

White started off at Southampton’s youth academy but was released at just 16, he was then picked up by Brighton and has been loaned out on a regular basis.

The young man is quite a versatile player, he is mainly used as a centre half but can easily step into a defensive midfielder role.

The same report claims that Liverpool has a strong interest in White, while both Man Utd and Leicester City are also said to be monitoring his situation.

It does seem that White is a decent player, however, I am curious as to why he is unable to find a place in the Brighton team, I mean, they are loaning out a player that is highly coveted by some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

He is not a teenager and you would have thought that at 22 years of age that he should not be being loaned out so often.

It will be very interesting to see how this one plays out.