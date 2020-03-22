Arsenal join race for coveted soon-to-be free transfer

Matty Longstaff is one of a number of players set to become available on a free transfer this summer, as the midfielder allows his contract situation to continue.

The 20 year-old, who enjoyed his birthday only yesterday, broke into the first team this season, making his Premier League debut against the one-and-only Manchester United, but has had limited playing time despite such an impression.

Matty didn’t just make his debut against United, he picked up the only goal of the game, a screamer from outside the box, and was even awarded the Man of the Match award. He looked a constant threat to the Red Devils, and was unlucky not to have broken the deadlock earlier, when he watched another of his strikes beat the keeper only to be denied by the crossbar.

Whether his contract situation has played a part in his lack of action this term, or whether he simply is not rated as highly as his brother Sean amongst the host of rivals like Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Richie, he doesn’t seem too disinterested in staying limited to the Toon bench.

Names like Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and Ajax are being mooted as interested currently, as well as Premier League sides West Ham and Everton, but you would surely think that if we was to solidify our interest we would pose the best option.

Manager Steve Bruce has already come out to reveal that he is struggling to convince the 20 year-old to stay with the club, which will do nothing to pour water on any speculation surrounding the youngster.

“I’m sure there are people in his ear, so of course the situation is a concern,” Bruce said earlier this month.

“But he knows what I think of him and I keep reminding him how many other 19-year-olds (now 20) have played in the Premier League this year.

“I speak to him regularly and will continue to do so. He knows how much the club wants him to stay.”

Does Matty have what it takes to make it at Arsenal?

Patrick