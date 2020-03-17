Arsenal join race for Marc Cucurella after he makes a permanent move away from Barcelona

Arsenal has become the latest team to join the race for Getafe’s Marc Cucurella

The midfielder came through the ranks at Barcelona and he moved to Getafe on loan at the start of this season.

Cucurella has been impressive at the Madrid side this season and the clubs couldn’t help but exercise their option of signing him permanently.

His initial loan deal included an option to buy for £5.5 million and they have now exercised that option.

His permanent move may seem to end the possibility of him leaving Spain again in the next transfer window, however, Express Sports claims that he could be sold again.

The report further claims that he could leave the Madrid side for £23 million.

He has been linked with Chelsea since the last transfer window, however, Arsenal has become the latest team to join the race for his signature.

Mikel Arteta has been plotting for his summer transfer window after he was able to only sign two defenders on loan in the last transfer window.

The Gunners signed Kieran Tierney last summer but the defender has struggled for form and with injuries this season, Cucurella would offer Arsenal more options on the left side.