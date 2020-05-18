Arsenal join race to sign bargain strike target who wants Premier League move

Serhou Guirassy is targeting a move to the Premier League this summer according to his agent, with Arsenal the latest name to be linked with his signature.

The 24 year-old has impressed for new side Amiens this season, scoring nine goals and bagging an assist in his 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

The forward’s contribution was not enough to help his side avoid relegation, with the French league having been given an abrupt end due to the recent world pandemic, with his side joining Toulouse in being demoted.

His club are likely one of those to have been most affected financially by the Coronavirus, with his club not being given a fair run at survival paired with the demotion from the French top tier, and his asking price may well take a hit also.

A number of clubs are expected to be more stringent in their spending in the coming window, and Guirassy may well prove to be one of the bargains of the summer.

West Ham and Bournemouth are also linked with a move for the former Koln striker, but you would expect Arsenal to hold the keys to any transfer should they make his arrival a priority.

Mark Mckay has confirmed that his client has a preference to move to the Premier League, whilst backing up the financial side of the transfer.

The agent said: ‘A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens.

‘In the current climate due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.

‘Serhou’s preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there.’

Will Arsenal be prioritising the arrival of a new striker this summer? Could the relegated star be the bargain we have been looking for?

Patrick