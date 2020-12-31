Arsenal join Spurs in the race for Bundesliga ace

Arsenal has joined Tottenham in the race for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer ahead of the reopening of the transfer window tomorrow.

The Gunners bought well in the last transfer window, but this season has proven that some of their older players are not up to scratch.

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in August, they were expected to push on for the top four this season, but creativity has held them back so far.

They are now expected to add some creativity in their midfield when the transfer window reopens and Sabitzer is one player that they will look to add.

The Austrian has been on the radar of Tottenham since he scored against them in the Champions League last season.

The Lilywhites are now looking to bring him to the Premier League, but Arsenal isn’t prepared to allow them to sign him without a fight.

This is according to journalist Julien Laurens, who said on his ‘Gab & Juls Show’ on ESPN, as reported by Mail Online, that Arsenal is keen to land him.

The Austrian has grown a lot at the German side, and they know that he will eventually leave them.

They have valued him at £45 million.