Arsenal join the race for one of the most in demand midfielders

Arsenal has become the latest team to show interest in Aston Villa’s captain, Jack Grealish.

The midfielder has helped his local club survive relegation and to remain in the Premier League.

He has, however, always been in demand from the top Premier League teams.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, but Arsenal has now joined his chase.

Sky Sports claims that Mikel Arteta’s side wants to sign him and they have made an enquiry about his availability even though they didn’t follow up on it.

It claims that The Gunners might be priced out of a deal for him anyway. This is because Villa has set an asking price of £80m.

The Villans will have been happy to sell him if they had been relegated, but now that they are safe, they will not be pushed into selling their most important player on a cheap.

Arteta will strengthen his team when the transfer window reopens, he will love to add a creative midfielder to his current team as Mesut Ozil seems to be out of his depth and may never rediscover his form.

With Dani Ceballos about to sign another loan deal for the rest of next season, Arteta will hope that the Spaniard can give him what he wants if he cannot land Grealish.