Arsenal join the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach star

Arsenal are amongst a list of names eyeing a deal to sign Matthias Ginter from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

The defender has entered into the final year of his playing contract recently, and is being targeted for a move by a growing number of clubs.

SkySport in Germany are claiming that Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to rival the interest from Inter Milan in the 26 year-old’s signature, with the Italian’s eyeing Ginter as the long-term replacement for the 34 year-old Diego Godin.

Our side has struggled at the back throughout the campaign, and with a growing list of absentees through injury in recent months, we will be expected to bolster our options ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta has opted to field a back three in order to add cover for the goalkeeper, in order to fix their defensive issues, and this could also be reasoning for adding to the numbers.

William Saliba is already in line to join up with the squad ahead of the new campaign, having spent the current season on loan with former side St Etienne, having agreed a 12-month loan as part of his transfer in the previous summer.

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will decide to keep Rob Holding or Sokratis going into the new term, with neither having earned a regular starting role in the side despite a number of absentees.

Ginter is a centre-back, who is comfortable operating at right-back or in just in front of the defence, and with 29 international appearances for Germany, represents an experienced option this summer.

Would Ginter bring the stability needed to revert to a back-four?

Patrick