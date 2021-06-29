Arsenal join the race to sign Italy forward with €34M asking price

Torino are claimed to have set an asking price of €34 Million for striker Andrea Belotti, and Arsenal are claimed to be involved in the pursuit.

TuttoSport(via SportWitness) insists that Torino chief Urbano Cairo has named his asking price in anticipation of his star-striker’s departure, with just one year remaining on his current contract.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is claimed to be a fan of his signature from his time with Tottenham, and it remains to be seen if they will retain an interest in his after his departure, while Fabio Paratici will know of his abilities all-too well from his time in Italy.

The report also claims that our side will not have any issues stumping up the asking price as we look to bolster our front line, with Alexandre Lacazette being linked with a potential exit from the club.

We are claimed to have a big transfer budget to work with this summer, backed up by reports that we are looking to splash out a club record fee for a defender to land Ben White at present.

Could Belotti be the type of striker we need to fire us back into contention for the Champions League places?

Patrick